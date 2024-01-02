HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County resident who says he was attacked by “his known bully” in 2019 while he was a student at Conway High School filed a lawsuit Friday against his alleged attacker, the school, Horry County Schools and Horry County.

Erik Laird Jr. was attacked in September 2019 in a restroom at the school, according to the lawsuit filed in Horry County Common Pleas Court. News13 is not naming his alleged attacker because public records do not show any criminal charges connected to the case.

The lawsuit claims the school district is liable because officials “knew or should have known of the dangers associated with allowing and/or failing to prevent bullying.” It also alleges negligence on the part of school officials.

According to the lawsuit, Laird was in class when he was approached by his alleged attacker and “felt unsafe.” He was then permitted to go to the restroom.

While in the restroom, the alleged bully approached Laird with his “hands up in a fighting position,” the lawsuit claims. He allegedly lifted Laird off the ground and then slammed him onto the floor, causing him to lose consciousness.

According to the lawsuit, Laird woke up in the school nurse’s office where he was questioned by school personnel and a police officer. However, he was “unable to comprehend what was happening and was unable to adhere to their requests.”

About 90 minutes after Laird’s parents arrived at the school, the lawsuit says they were allowed to leave and take him to an emergency room to be treated for his injuries, which included a fractured skull.

The lawsuit asks for actual and punitive damages to be determined during a jury trial.

News13 has reached out to Horry County Schools for a comment and is waiting to hear back.