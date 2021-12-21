Lee Monument capsule containing Confederate objects to be opened on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 130 years later, the Robert E. Lee Monument time capsule is set to be opened. According to Gov. Ralph Northam, the capsule said to contain items related to the Confederacy, will be opened on Wednesday at noon.

Historic preservation experts will open the capsule at the Department of Historic Resources lab on Kensington Avenue in Richmond.

Crews uncovered the capsule on Friday while taking the monument’s pedestal down. The capsule had previously been searched for in September but crews were unable to find it, despite removing chunks of the pedestal and digging feet under the base.

Northam said, that last week when workers successfully found the time capsule, it was about 20 feet above ground level in the pedestal tower. Initially, the search had only been in the base.

The estimated date for when the capsule was initially placed in the monument pedestal is Oct. 27, 1887.

Based on Library of Virginia records, Northam said that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects for the capsule. The things stored in the pedestal are expected to be related to the Confederacy, which dissolved over 20 years before the capsule’s creation.

A new time capsule was placed in the base of the pedestal in September. Initial plans from Northam’s Office state that if the pedestal were to be removed, the time capsule would be stored somewhere else at the Lee Circle site.