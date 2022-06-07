UPDATE: The lockdown for Southwestern Community College Jackson Campus has been lifted.

The school resumed its normal schedule at noon.

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Southwestern Community College Jackson Campus is on lockdown due to a felon wearing body armor on the loose Tuesday morning.

According to school officials, the man was last seen near Lowe’s. Law enforcement is operating under the assumption he is armed.

Faculty and students are secured in the building, according to school officials.

The school will send out updates every 15 minutes.

