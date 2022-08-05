BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Talk about being in the right place at the right time! A woman gave birth in her car at a Sheetz in Forest with the help of a nearby nurse Wednesday evening.

The mother of the baby, Cassidy Thornhill, tells WFXR News that she was on her way to the hospital around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to deliver her second child, but she and the baby’s father had no choice but to pull over.

“We were trying to make it there, but looks like she had other plans,” said Thornhill.

Thornhill says she was terrified, but she was met by some relief when she realized she happened to pull up right next to a medical professional.

“As soon as we pulled up the car beside us, I could see the woman had scrubs on, and she was concerned, asking if we were okay and everything, so that definitely made me feel better that there was a nurse there,” said Thornhill.

According to Thornhill, it was about 30 minutes before emergency responders made it to the Sheetz station where the delivery was happening. Her biggest concern, though, was her baby’s safety.

“Of course, I was really scared, more scared for the baby, you know, you’re not really supposed to have babies in cars, so I was really worried about her health,” Thornhill said.

However, with the help of the nurse, Thornhill was able to deliver a safe and healthy baby girl. She says she cannot give enough thanks to the nurse who helped her through such a scary experience.

Thornhill, who is now joined by family in the hospital, tells WFXR News that her new baby girl, Jemma, even happens to share a birthday with Thornhill’s first daughter.