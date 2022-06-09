SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – A man accused of shooting at California police was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified at 10:33 a.m. that a US Marshalls Task Force officer was following a wanted person on SC 290.

Deputies said the wanted person was James Jamario Robinson, 36, of Moore. He was wanted for trafficking methamphetamine.

The incident report said Robinson was also suspected to be involved in a shooting in California where shots were fired at officers as they attempted to stop his vehicle.

James Jamario Robinson (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Elisa Marie Rosario (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Deputies conducted the traffic stop at SC 290 and Congress Boulevard. During the traffic stop, deputies arrested Robinson and Elisa Marie Rosario, 30, of Moore.

Robinson and Rosario were both charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, trafficking marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine.

Both are considered federal prisoners and are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.