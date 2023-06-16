SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday evening after a deputy was dragged almost 20 yards with his car in Spartanburg.

Around 6 p.m., the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a direct patrol in the Howard Street area when they spotted a known suspect leaving a gas station.

Investigators initiated a traffic stop on the suspect identified as 21-year-old Artis Rajae Cook-Carter for a minor violation near North Cleveland Park Drive and Swanee Street.

Deputies said Cook-Carter admitted to officials he had marijuana in his possession.

When one of the deputies attempted to get the suspect out of the vehicle, Cook-Carter put the car in drive and drove off.

The official was drug 15 to 20 yards before he fell to the roadway, deputies said.

The deputy was treated by the fire department and EMS for minor scratches and abrasions.

Cook-Carter was later located on the 200 block of Southern Avenue near Old Howard Gap Road according to deputies.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Failure to stop

Assault and battery (first-degree)

Operating uninsured

Window tint violation

Seatbelt violation

Failure to signal

Officers also seized bullets and firearm magazines during the arrest.