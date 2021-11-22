Man arrested in October stabbing near Coastal Grand Mall was also wanted in Georgia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest was made Thursday in a stabbing that happened near Coastal Grand Mall in October, charging the suspect with attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Now, even more, charges are listed for the suspect, stemming from an incident that happened in Georgia.

Bruce Randall Edwards was arrested within the city limits of Myrtle Beach and was charged in the stabbing from October 15 at Coastal Grand Mall, in which a tourniquet had to be applied to the victim to stop the bleeding from the victim’s leg.

Edwards had a bond hearing Friday for his alleged participation in the stabbing, and his total bond was set at $305,000.

However, Edwards has also been charged out of Georgia with reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen goods, disregarding a traffic control device, fleeing, or attempting to elude police officer, driving while license suspended and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Edwards has a history of violent crime arrests in Horry County.

On August 21, he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center by the Horry County Police Department on charges of breaking into a motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored, and possession of the stolen property.

A report from HCPD says police responded to Whitty Drive off Highway 501. The report says that Edwards was believed to have been involved in a vehicle break-in on August 16. During his arrest, Edwards was found to be in possession of a stolen wallet that contained a victim identification from a separate vehicle breaking and entering the case.

On August 17, Edwards was booked into J. Reuben Long on charges that included assault and battery by a mob, two additional assault charges, grand larceny, and larceny.

A report from HCPD says police responded to Whitty Drive off Highway 501. The report says Edwards assaulted a woman, then stole her purse which contained her wallet, iPhone and Apple Watch. While leaving the scene in his car, the report says Edwards hit a parked car. The victim had a laceration to her nose, a black eye, swelling on her cheek, and a road rash to her elbows.

In November of 2015, Edwards was arrested after he and others were accused of assaulting a member of the Divine Deliverance Worship Center church on Highway 501 near Conway. According to public records, charges against Edwards from the 2015 incident were dismissed in 2018.

The report from HCPD says that on Nov 1, the victim tried to stop four people from entering the church. The report says Toria Nesbitt busted the front window open with his hand and then approached the church member, punching him, along with Edwards and Daisha Cooper.

All four suspects were arrested. Each of them was charged with disturbance of religious worship. Several suspects were also charged with assault by a mob and malicious injury to a place of worship. Edwards was also charged with possession of marijuana.

According to public records, Edwards’ charges from the 2015 incident were dismissed in 2018.