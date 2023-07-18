GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Investigators have arrested a man in connection with a 20-year-old cold case homicide in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they charged 55-year-old David Randall DeBoy with murder Thursday afternoon for the death of his wife in 2001.

The investigation began on February 19, 2001 when deputies performed a welfare check on 21-year-old April Annette DeBoy. April DeBoy had not been seen in over a week and was found dead inside her apartment on Hudson Road near Greer.

The sheriff’s office said that April DeBoy died under suspicious circumstances on February 10 and that her husband, David, was believed to be responsible but there had not been enough evidence at that time to prosecute.

Greenville Co. deputies said their new cold case unit revisited the case during the past year and was able to determine, through newly discovered evidence, that David DeBoy was responsible for the death of his then legally separated wife.

“While I cannot fathom the hardship that families face when they tragically lose a loved one and then the case goes unsolved, I can express that our office is doing everything in our power to revisit each and every one of these cold cases in hopes of bringing eventual justice to these families,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

“I am very proud of the work our investigators have been putting into these cold cases and it is my hope to provide even a trace of closure to everyone who has been affected by these tragic circumstances.”

DeBoy is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.