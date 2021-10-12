Man dead in Bessemer following shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead following a shooting in Bessemer that allegedly stemmed from an argument over Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M Saturday night, police report.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person who had been shot at 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers found Kealand Amad Pickens, 27, who had been shot several times in the torso. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was treated on the scene and then transported to UAB hospital, where he died around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the suspect and victim were arguing over the Alabama and Texas A&M game and had been told to leave the home by the owner. Once outside the house, shots were fired. Those inside the home reportedly went outside to see what had happened and found the victim shot, but still alive.

As of Monday, no suspects were in custody.

