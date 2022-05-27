GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after avoiding police and crashing into a tree Thursday evening in Greenwood County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10:12 p.m. on Highway 25 near the town of Ware Shoals.

Troopers said the driver of a 1996 Jeep was traveling north in an attempt to avoid law enforcement when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Austin Chandler Shirley, 28, of Greenville.

Anyone with information about events leading up to the crash is asked to contact the Honea Path Police Department.