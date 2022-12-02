SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while driving.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was driving on East Blackstock Road when a bullet struck his car.

The shooting victim drove himself to a local EMS station according to deputies.

First responders said the victim was able to walk and speak on his own power at the station.

Deputies said they are investigating the incident at this time.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.