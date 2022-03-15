OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot to death on a boat Tuesday afternoon on Lake Keowee.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the shooting occurred on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing Number 2 shortly after 2 p.m.

Oconee County Sheriff deputies said the shooting involved people on a boat and a jet ski.

The coroner’s office said a 29-year-old man from Walhalla was shot on a pontoon boat.

The coroner’s office said the man died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office has identified everyone involved in the incident and they are cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.