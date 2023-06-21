SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing two Upstate college softball players while driving drunk in Spartanburg County will serve nearly two decades in prison.

Yuriy Karpik pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, and another charge for having an open container in the car.

A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison of which he must serve at least 17. Following that he will serve five years of home detention and another five years of probation.

The crash the charges stem from happened on February 8, 2020, on Southport Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Karpik was traveling on Southport Road when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.

In the other vehicle were four students from USC Union. One victim died at the scene while another one died at the hospital.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 18-year-old Mia Stokes of Charlotte, North Carolina, and 20-year-old Grace Revels of Lancaster, South Carolina.

Mia Stokes (left) and Grace Revels (Source: USC Union)

Solicitor Barry Barnette said Karpik admitted to drinking wine at the time of the crash.

“There was a large beverage spilled there,” Solicitor Barnette said. “They found a purple liquid on the driver’s side door of the Camry, which the defendant was driving.”