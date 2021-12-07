Man’s body found miles from his abandoned car; Virginia State Police seeking witnesses to accident

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal incident in Brunswick County Tuesday morning with separate scenes.

According to a release from VSP spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a trooper was on a routine patrol along Interstate 85 around 6:35 a.m. when he noticed an abandoned vehicle in the northbound lanes, in Brunswick County. The vehicle had front-end damage but the trooper was unable to locate the driver. The vehicle was towed from the scene to open the lane to traffic.

Around 8:35 a.m., Brunswick 911 got a call about a pedestrian in the road on Route 1, near Grandy Road. When rescue crews arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed the pedestrian, identified as 27-year-old Shameek Kyree Price, of Ohio, was the driver of the abandoned vehicle. Police say he had called his mother and told her a tractor-trailer hit him on the interstate.

His body was found 2 1/2 miles from where his vehicle was found. Police have not released his cause of death.

There are no 911 calls about the tractor-trailer accident.

Virginia State Police is seeking witnesses to the incident. If you were driving on northbound Interstate 85, in the vicinity of mile marker 21, prior to or after the incident, and/or witnessed suspicious behavior please contact the Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

We’ll update this post with any new information from State Police about this incident.