McMaster lashes out at federal vaccine mandates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is lashing out over the federal vaccine mandates.
McMaster said it’s wrong that the government is “forcing South Carolinians to choose between a vaccine and their jobs.” He called the mandates “overreach.”
“We have been stunned at the overreach of the Biden administration,” McMaster said Thursday.
McMaster said he will be issuing an executive order to stop cabinet agencies from enforcing or issuing any vaccine mandate. He will also require any agencies to report any communication with the federal government over vaccine mandates.
He also said he will be announcing more actions soon against the mandate on private businesses.
South Carolina has previously joined a lawsuit by Georgia over the mandate for federal contractors.