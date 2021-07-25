McMaster signs bill requiring mental health resources on student IDs

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill Thursday morning that will require many educational institutions to print the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and other mental health resources on student ID cards.

A spokesperson for Francis Marion University (FMU) said it is important to let students know help is available.

“We’re very proud of the infrastructure that’s available to our campus community,” FMU Vice President of Communications John Sweeney said. He said the college has a variety of mental health services for its students.

“Those counselors can help address issues that range from serious mental health issues that a student or faculty member needs addressed or for someone who is simply looking to grow personally,” Sweeney said. “It’s a wide range and we recognize that and that’s why we have these resources available, whatever your needs are.”

McMaster said he hopes the bill will ensure that South Carolinians know how to get help.

“Making people aware of the resources that are available to them is extremely important,” Sweeney said. He said many colleges have mental health programs like FMU’s. With students set to return for the fall semester in August, he hopes these programs can help create a positive on-campus experience.

The requirement begins in July 2022. McMaster said he hopes the information will serve as a daily reminder to students that they are not alone.

According to the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 15 to 19.