VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A private memorial service for Pat Robertson was held Monday in Virginia Beach.

Robertson was born in Lexington, Virginia, but much of his legacy lives in Virginia Beach.

That is where he founded Regent University, where Monday’s service took place.

It’s also the headquarters for Operation Blessing, a humanitarian non-profit also founded by Robertson, which has provided global aid.

Robertson is also well-known for the Christian Broadcast Network and his television show “The 700 Club,” on which he made countless appearances for more than half a century.

On top of that, he also ran for president in 1988.

Robertson died on June 8 at the age of 93.

Monday’s memorial service was by invitation only, but WAVY TV was granted permission to live stream it. You can watch a replay below.

One of Dr. Pat Robertson’s favorite hymns “Crown him with Many Crowns” set the tone to remember Robertson’s life. It had trumpets blaring. Loudly.

Chris Mitchell is CBN/Regent University’s Chief of Police and had been with Robertson 21 years. He gave the over 200 in attendance in Shaw Chapel an inside glimpse to Pat Robertson,

“Driving was an experience because he could not drive,” Mitchel said. “He would say, ‘I’m not playing Chris. I’m driving.’ I would say, ‘No I’m driving.’ He would say, ‘Chris, get in the car.’”

The Rev. Kenneth Copeland spoke how Robertson’s mission and vision lead to all that unfolded,

“You cannot calculate how many ministries have come out of what he did,” Copeland said. “You can’t calculate the churches. You can not count all the things that are going through those churches. It is immeasurable, and only heaven knows.”

Gordon Robertson spoke about the influence Isaiah had on the forming of Operation Blessing.

“It comes out of Isaiah. It talks about clothing the naked, feeding the hungry, freeing the oppressed,” said Chief Operation Officer Drew Friedrich, “so he really felt we as Christians had an opportunity to show the world what real love looked like.”

Mitchell also summed up his experience with Pat Robertson.

“I would sit at the table with the patriarch,” Mitchell said. “He was a visionary, a mighty pillar, a man of great integrity, a fierce warrior, a man of great faith.”

There were many powerful moments, but also light moments too.

Gordon Robertson spoke of what happened when he checked into a Tokyo hotel and the global influence of his father was staring him in the face.

“I walked into the small hotel room and I wonder what they have on television here in Tokyo, so I turned on the TV and there’s my dad, full screen looking at me, speaking in Japanese,” he said to loud laughter and applause.

Mitchell also did not take kindly to those who were aggressively negative towards Pat Robertson.

“I can tell you in my 21 years serving, I never ever heard him say a negative thing about anyone who said something negative about him,” Mitchell said. “He would say, ‘Chris, we got to love.’”

After getting a law degree in 1955 from Yale University, Robertson underwent a religious conversion which would set the path that he would travel. It was said he walked with the living God.

“Pat wanted to take to the airwaves for the king of kings because the king of kings told him to do it,” said attorney Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice and a personal friend of Robertson’s. “Pat answered, ‘Here I am, Lord, send me,’ and that was the birth of CBN, the 700 Club, documentaries, Regent University, and on it goes. “

Also at the service Virginia’s First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, who presented the family with a flag that flew over the capitol June 8 – the day Pat Robertson died.