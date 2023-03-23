SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Milo’s Tea broke ground on a new manufacturing and distribution facility Thursday morning in Spartanburg County.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the corner of US-221 North Highway & SC-290 Highway in Moore. The site is the future location of the plant, which will be responsible for manufacturing and distributing beverages for the eastern US.

Milo’s is a family-owned beverage company based out of Alabama that provides a variety of flavored teas and beverages to customers across the nation.

Its first operation in South Carolina will be in Spartanburg County.

“There’s something about the people of South Carolina that these businesses from around the world like,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “They want to come to South Carolina and invest hundreds of millions and billions of dollars and let South Carolinians do their work for them and make their company grow.”

This investment will take more than $130 million to build the 110,000-square-foot facility, bringing more than 100 jobs to the area.

The company will begin hiring for the new plant in spring of 2024.

“We pay 100 percent of our family health insurance coverage for our associates, which is very unique,” CEO Tricia Wallwork said. “And, we’re going to offer best-in-class benefits.”

The new facility is expected to open by fall 2024.