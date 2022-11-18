COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week.

The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health issues.

North Carolina authorities later learned that the South Carolina Highway Patrol towed the man’s vehicle on November 16 after it was found abandoned along US 21 on October 6.

Deputies said the man was found deceased around noon on November 17.

The State Law Enforcement Division was asked to assist in the investigation.

“Per SLED’s request, the Colleton Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on the car, found no evidence of foul play, and is awaiting autopsy results to determine the final cause of death,” the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.