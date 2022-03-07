Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in South Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.

#50. Barry

Barry is a name of Irish origin meaning “fair-haired”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,132

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#5 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #79

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,206

#49. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,157

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,489 (#19 most common name, +28.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #84

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 44,218

#48. Danny

Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,224

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#450 (tie) most common name, -93.2% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,698

#47. Ronnie

Ronnie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “mountain of strength”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,250

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 61 (#543 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #102

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 34,547

#46. Keith

Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,251

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#387 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619

#45. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,263

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#481 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992

#44. Roger

Roger is a name of German origin meaning “famous spearman”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,276

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#520 (tie) most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,449

#43. Rodney

Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,276

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104 (#385 (tie) most common name, -91.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173

#42. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,329

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 359 (#145 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262

#41. Billy

Billy is a name of English origin meaning “resolute protection”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,329

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#560 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #73

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 48,334

#40. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,333

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,189 (#41 most common name, -10.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #93

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 39,086

#39. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,382

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#450 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936

#38. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,482

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,408 (#27 most common name, -5.0% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161

#37. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,533

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#526 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046

#36. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,561

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#466 most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889

#35. Jimmy

Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning “supplanter”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,566

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#405 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #77

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,234

#34. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,587

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#190 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285

#33. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,744

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 341 (#155 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022

#32. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,789

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#173 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277

#31. Bobby

Bobby is a name of German origin meaning “bright fame”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,793

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#457 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,257

#30. Ricky

Ricky is a name of German origin meaning “powerful leader”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,835

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#507 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 66,342

#29. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,841

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 611 (#85 most common name, -66.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514

#28. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,853

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#324 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,677

#27. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,916

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 262 (#194 (tie) most common name, -86.3% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587

#26. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,060

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93 (#409 (tie) most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566

#25. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,084

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 340 (#157 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739

#24. Tony

Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,150

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#381 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,539

#23. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,166

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#397 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440

#22. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,219

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 416 (#124 most common name, -81.3% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063

#21. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,228

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#426 most common name, -96.1% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594

#20. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,336

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 174 (#270 (tie) most common name, -92.6% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574

#19. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,386

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#337 (tie) most common name, -94.6% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192

#18. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,389

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 176 (#265 (tie) most common name, -92.6% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105

#17. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,466

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#381 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669

#16. Willie

Willie is a name of English origin meaning “resolute”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,468

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#516 (tie) most common name, -97.3% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #91

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 39,575

#15. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,563

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,741 (#12 most common name, -32.1% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285

#14. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,124

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,464 (#22 most common name, -53.1% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162

#13. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,622

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,003 (#51 most common name, -72.3% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192

#12. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,745

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#196 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513

#11. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,966

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,349 (#29 most common name, -66.0% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231

#10. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,107

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 578 (#94 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888

#9. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,117

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 414 (#125 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552

#8. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,253

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#119 most common name, -89.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010

#7. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,184

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,425 (#26 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488

#6. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,616

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,478 (#20 most common name, -80.6% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169

#5. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,930

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,594 (#1 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610

#4. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,059

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,266 (#36 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975

#3. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,785

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,975 (#9 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402

#2. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,973

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,046 (#7 most common name, -77.2% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653

#1. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.



South Carolina

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,378

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,730 (#2 most common name, -79.6% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986