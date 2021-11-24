Motorcyclist dies following crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Spartanburg Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartanburg Police Department responded at 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of Phifer Drive and Isom Street.

The driver of a 2004 commercial pick-up truck with a trailer attached was traveling east on Isom Street while the driver of a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west.

According to police, the commercial truck was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Boundary Drive when the motorcycle traveling straight hit the trailer of the truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died.

The coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Marthony Rasheed Beatty of Spartanburg.

The driver of the commercial truck was not injured.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.