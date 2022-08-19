JEFFERSON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple injuries have been reported in a Chesterfield County school bus crash Friday, according to school district officials.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road.

Officials say eight students were rushed to an area hospital, and 24 were on board in total. The kids were coming from Jefferson Elementary and New Heights Middle.

The status of those students taken to the hospital is not advised yet.

Details remain extremely limited, and this story will be updated as they are received.