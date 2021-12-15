MUSC scientists identify first Omicron variant cases in South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

That dramatic bounce-back — 27.7 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period — brings this year’s numbers in line with 2017 figures, and just 8% shy of 2019 – which was the highest on record.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year.

More than 100 million on the roads and 6 million in the skies

Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million (91%) planning to drive to their destinations, despite gasoline costing $1.12 per gallon more than a year ago. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year. More than 6 million people are expected to fly, while 3 million are booking buses, trains and cruises.

“Travelers should pay careful attention to Covid travel requirements, particularly those journeying outside the United States,” Haas continued. “The requirements to enter different countries may vary by destination and over time. Also, Americans should be aware that new rules require them to provide a negative Covid test within a day before reentering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status. AAA stands ready to assist you in making travel plans with confidence, so you can sit back and enjoy your vacation.”

NORTH CAROLINA TRAVEL REBOUNDS 35%

North Carolina figures also show a strong rebound in travelers compared to the 2020 year-end holiday period. More than 3.1 million are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Although that’s 4.2 percent fewer travelers than the record high set back in 2019, it’s still nearly 830,000 (35%) more than last year.