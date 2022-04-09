MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is likely feeling doubly lucky after losing, and then finding, a winning Powerball ticket.

The man, who has not been identified, bought the quick pick ticket at the Food Lion on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Lottery.

And then he lost it.

When his wife found it in a pocket, he realized how much he’d won and decided to surprise her. He told her the ticket was worth $50,000 — but since he matched four of the five white ball numbers from the ones drawn on March 26, and because he paid an extra dollar for PowerPlay, his winnings tripled to $150,000.

His odds of winning $50,000 were one in 913,129, according to the South Carolina Lottery.

What are his plans? Well, when lottery officials caught up to him, he was already busy, telling them “I’m out shopping right now.”

The Food Lion received a commission of $1,500 for selling the winning ticket.