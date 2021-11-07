Myrtle Beach records 6th-highest tide level, National Weather Service says; more flooding expected Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tides in Myrtle Beach reached the sixth-highest level on record Saturday morning and could go even higher on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.

‘Sunday morning’s tide will be even higher, and may approach hurricane levels of inundation. Prepare for road closures, protect property from saltwater flooding!” the NWS office said in a Facebook post.

The Myrtle Beach tide reached 8.29 feet on Saturday, and the NWS is forecasting it will reach 8.9 feet on Sunday morning. The record is 16 feet, which was set during Hurricane Hugo, the NWS said.

Elsewhere, Midway Fire Rescue on Saturday urged residents in the Pawleys Island and Litchfield areas to stay alert.

@MidwayFireResQ reminds everyone to remain vigilant with the King Tide predicted to impact the entire Pawleys Island and Litchfield Coast again tomorrow morning. We have staffing plan for our High Water Vehicle in the event of an emergency. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/5vRQ7VLaoB — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) November 6, 2021

Saturday morning’s king tide produced flooding in several areas along the Grand Strand. High water was reported in several areas, including Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island.

Pawleys Island police closed the causeways onto the island Saturday morning because of high water. Police also urged people on the island to remain at home until the water subsided. The peak tide occurred about 10:15 a.m., police said.

We are shutting down the causeways now due to excessive flooding. If you are on the island please stay home for a while. Please keep clear of the area. Creekside high tide is 10:15. pic.twitter.com/NfcHcRFStA — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) November 6, 2021

The Georgetown Emergency Management said on Friday that flooding was expected along tidal marshes and causeways. The agency also urged people not to drive through floodwaters.