NASA Wallops launches rocket carrying student experiments

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA Wallops launched a 44-foot suborbital sounding rocket Thursday night.

The launch happened at 5 p.m.

It’s carrying student experiments from eight community college and university teams, including Virginia Tech, into suborbital space. The students worked on the projects for more than a year.

People in the nearby launch area on the Eastern Shore could see the rocket for a few seconds.

The sounding rocket is much smaller than the Cygnus cargo ship launched earlier this month. The ship went to the International Space Station with fresh fruits and even a pizza kit.