NC Aquarium to host ‘Ton of Love’ food drive

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Aquarium is spreading the love by holding its annual Ton of Love food drive.

The drive is to benefit the Roanoke Island Food Pantry and will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 14. Individuals who bring a grocery bag full of nonperishable food items can receive one free admission per reservation.

Items the pantry is in need of include:

Pancake mix

Heart soups

Corn Muffin mix

Saltines/ Other crackers

Canned Pasta

Gelatin dessert products

Pudding

Diced tomatoes

Flour

Sugar

Cake mixes

Advanced registration for guests with a Ton of Love donation, N.C. Aquarium members and the general public

can be made here.

Food donations can be brought to the main entrance of the aquarium and shown to a ticket cashier to enter the aquarium for free.