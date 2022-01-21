NC Aquarium to host ‘Ton of Love’ food drive

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Aquarium is spreading the love by holding its annual Ton of Love food drive.
The drive is to benefit the Roanoke Island Food Pantry and will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 14. Individuals who bring a grocery bag full of nonperishable food items can receive one free admission per reservation.
Items the pantry is in need of include:
- Pancake mix
- Heart soups
- Corn Muffin mix
- Saltines/ Other crackers
- Canned Pasta
- Gelatin dessert products
- Pudding
- Diced tomatoes
- Flour
- Sugar
- Cake mixes
Advanced registration for guests with a Ton of Love donation, N.C. Aquarium members and the general public
can be made here.
Food donations can be brought to the main entrance of the aquarium and shown to a ticket cashier to enter the aquarium for free.