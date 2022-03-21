SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – If you are planning a trip to the lake, you’ll need to keep in mind the new boating law in South Carolina.
Governor Henry McMaster signed the law on March 14 which establishes a 100-foot distance limit that boats underway must observe when approaching a dock, a person in the water or an anchored vessel.
The new law, which doubles the previous distance of 50 feet, applies to the waters at:
- Lake Greenwood
- Lake Hartwell
- Lake Jocassee
- Lake Keowee
- Lake Marion
- Lake Monticello
- Lake Murray
- Lake Robinson
- Lake Russell
- Lake Secession
- Lake Thurmond
- Lake Wateree
- Fishing Creek Reservoir
- Parr Reservoir
- portion of the Savannah River from the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam.
The 100-foot distance limit does not apply to Lake Moultrie.
The new law also prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft.
Wake surfing is defined in the new law as “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.”