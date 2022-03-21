SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – If you are planning a trip to the lake, you’ll need to keep in mind the new boating law in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the law on March 14 which establishes a 100-foot distance limit that boats underway must observe when approaching a dock, a person in the water or an anchored vessel.

The new law, which doubles the previous distance of 50 feet, applies to the waters at:

Lake Greenwood

Lake Hartwell

Lake Jocassee

Lake Keowee

Lake Marion

Lake Monticello

Lake Murray

Lake Robinson

Lake Russell

Lake Secession

Lake Thurmond

Lake Wateree

Fishing Creek Reservoir

Parr Reservoir

portion of the Savannah River from the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam.

The 100-foot distance limit does not apply to Lake Moultrie.

The new law also prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft.

Wake surfing is defined in the new law as “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.”