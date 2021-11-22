Norfolk-based Navy lieutenant commander arrested on sex trafficking charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy lieutenant commander with the U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk has been arrested on sex trafficking charges.

According to records obtained by 10 On Your Side from the Henrico County Jail, Lt. Cmdr. Charles Cranston was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 18, on felony charges of sex trafficking to receive money. Court documents state the alleged offense happened on November 2.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk confirmed with 10 On Your Side that Cranston is currently employed with them.

A recent Task & Purpose article states Cranston enlisted with the U.S. Navy in 1994 before commissioning as an officer in 2006. The article also states that he has received several military awards and decorations including the Joint Service Commendation Medal and four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals among others. They contributed this information to Navy records.

Officials with the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office say they are awaiting case details before providing further information.

Cranston is scheduled for a court hearing on December 10.