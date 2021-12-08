Norfolk Police redistricting into 2 police precincts, 29 patrol districts

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department is planning to improve overall police services and daily operations by redistricting its precincts.

Until now, the department’s field operation bureau has been made up of three police precincts which were broken down into 28 patrol districts.

Under the new plan, the department will now be divided into two precincts and 29 patrol districts.

Police Precinct Locations:

First Precinct – 2500 N. Military Highway (757-664-6900)

Second Precinct – 901 Asbury Avenue (757-823-4433)

Norfolk Police say the redistricting of precincts will allow for “a better distribution of resources, greater police coverage, and a more streamlined response for officers who are responding to calls within each of the designated precincts.”

Additionally, the redistricting plan will also add three roving patrol units and a tactical unit to each of the precincts. The tactical unit will focus specifically on areas within the precincts which are experiencing an increase in crime.