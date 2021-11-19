Norfolk recognized as 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk was recently recognized as one of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients for their work in successfully recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans.

“Norfolk is one of the most veteran-friendly cities in the nation with a significant workforce development program. This was our first time applying and being awarded the Hire Vets Gold Medallion Award which shows our commitment to veterans,” said Captain (Ret.) Len Remias, USN, Military Affairs Liaison, City of Norfolk.

City officials say that they prioritize veteran hiring and development through a dedicated office of Veterans and Military Affairs with the support of a City Council-appointed Military Economic Development Advisory Committee (MEDAC) that seeks to identify transitioning service members, military spouses, and veterans for employment.

MSG Brian McPherson joined the city’s workforce earlier this year as a Hire Vets Now fellow and has since been promoted to the Interim Assistant Manager of Facilities Maintenance in the Department of General Service.

“I chose to join the city full-time because the department leadership cares not only about the mission but the people,” said McPherson. “I also liked the fact that the structure was similar to the military. Finally, what it came down to was can I make a difference? I believe I can make a difference within the culture and environment.”

More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.