NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University and the Center for African American Public Policy will be hosting an anti-gun violence panel April 18.

The panel, “Shots Fired: Impacts of Gun Violence on Communities of Color,” will discuss the problem of gun violence in America, the public health implications the violence has and the critical need for policy reform.

The event will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will feature a panel of distinguished guest panelists, including Del. Cliff Hayes Jr. (Dist. 77), assistant chief of police Michele Naughton-Epps and NSU’s professor of sociology Robert Perkins.

The panel will be held in the Brown Memorial Hall Main Theater. The event is free and on-campus parking will be available.

Shots Fired: Impacts of Gun Violence on Communities of Color (Courtesy: Norfolk State University Facebook)

For more information, check Norfolk State’s official Facebook page or call the Center for African American Public Policy at 757-823-2286.