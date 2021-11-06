NTSB and FAA investigating small plane crash in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a small plane crash that occurred Friday night in a wooded area behind the American Legion Post 34 on Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill.

According to officials, dispatch received multiple calls about a possible plane crash around 7:30 p.m. Rock Hill Police soon after located the crash and Rock Hill Fire Department also responded, though officials say the small aircraft did not catch fire.

Additional details regarding the crash, including if there were any injuries or fatalities among the occupants of the aircraft were not immediately provided. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.