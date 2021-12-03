ODU to be invited to Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 20, sources say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Old Dominion University football team is set to go to a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

According to sources in South Carolina, Old Dominion will be invited to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 20. 10 On Your Side has not been able to confirm who they will play, however, it is believed to be a team from the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

The MAC has eight bowl-eligible teams, but ODU will perhaps face off against Ball State or Miami University.

Old Dominion, playing its first season under new coach Ricky Rahne, lost six of its first seven games. The team had a comeback in the second half of the season winning its final five games to finish the season 6-6.

The sixth win, a 56-34 win over Charlotte in the Monarchs’ season finale made them bowl eligible, however, there was no guarantee they would get an invitation.

The NCAA added another bowl game this week to allow all current bowl-eligible teams a chance to play in the postseason.

The game will be played at Brooks Stadium, the home of Coastal Carolina University’s football team. The official announcement of ODU’s acceptance has not been made public.

ODU was 1-11 in 2019 and was one of three FBS schools to not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESPN is expected to announce who will play in what bowls on Sunday, Dec. 5.