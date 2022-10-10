ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An off-duty firefighter died Monday when he was hit by a vehicle along an Anderson County road.

The crash happened on Midway Road near Stevens Court just before 2:30 p.m.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Daniel Bagwell of Pelzer was putting gas in his vehicle after it had run out of fuel along Midway Road when he was struck by another vehicle.

The coroner said Bagwell worked as a firefighter for the Anderson Fire Department.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.