SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect is in custody after a deputy was shot Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Chaffee Drive, off of Anderson Mill Road, in the Oak Forest subdivision in regards to a domestic call.

One of the sheriff’s deputies was shot as he approached the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Neighbors gave deputies a description of the suspect, his vehicle and his direction of travel.

While other deputies secured the scene so EMS could treat the deputy, another deputy spotted the suspect vehicle traveling down Anderson Mill Road towards Hwy. 290 and attempted a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect acted like he was going to surrender, but then he fired at that deputy, who returned fire.

The suspect continued down Anderson Mill Road until he wrecked near a business just before the Hwy. 290 intersection and ran into the woods after firing at other deputies.

The sheriff’s office said none of the deputies at the second and third shootings were injured.

The conditions of the suspect and the deputy are not known at this time.

A perimeter was established and SWAT and canine deputies located the suspect in the woods, where he was arrested and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.