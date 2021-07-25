One child dead following apartment fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential fire in London Oaks Apartments in Portsmouth.

Also on the scene of an apartment fire in Portsmouth. It’s at the London Oaks Apartments off of High Street. We’re working to confirm if there were any injuries. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/DK0jfnWNM2 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 24, 2021

Fire officials were called to the 2700 block of High Street around 2:20 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they reported that heavy fire had consumed the first floor of the apartment and was rapidly escalating to the second floor.

photo by Brian Credle

photo by Brian Credle

Firefighters were made aware of a child trapped on the second floor. Authorities say they began an aggressive fire attack and entered the second floor to look for the child. However, they quickly had to leave the building due to the volume of fire and heat.

The child was later located but did not survive due to heavy smoke and heat.

The fire remains under investigation.