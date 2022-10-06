PATRICK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person riding a lawn mower was killed in a Chesterfield County two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Hartsville Rudy Road near Scott Pond Road.

Troopers say a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on Hartsville Ruby Road and struck a Murray-riding lawn mower towing a trailer. That lawn mower was also traveling in that direction.

The driver of the lawn mower was pronounced deceased on the scene; no other injuries were reported.

This incident is under investigation by SCHP.