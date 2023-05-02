GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 100 gallons of fuel is on the roadway following three crashes early Monday morning on Interstate 85 southbound in Greenville County between the Augusta and White Horse Road exits.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the incident happened at 3 a.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two crashes involved tractor-trailers carrying fuel dumped over 100 gallons of fuel on the road.

Troopers said after putting solution and sand on the road, the fuel was removed from the roadway, which means the road will not need to be repaved.

“We checked and treated for any injures we saw along with EMS and of course helped control traffic as we waited on the cleanup company to come in for the diesel spill,” Gantt Fire Chief Mark Holbrook said. “We did put some oil dry down to soak it up.”

Holbrook says five cars were involved and there were injuries sustained.

“I can’t really answer to the extent of the injuries,” Holbrook said. “I do know that there were some people that were transported.”

All lanes of traffic have been reopened.