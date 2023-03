EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said that a pedestrian was killed Saturday after being hit by a train.

According to the coroner’s office, the pedestrian was hit around 6:40 p.m. near Hwy 8 at Fleetwood Drive.

The coroner’s office identified the pedestrian as James Flowe, 31, of Easley.

Flowe was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Easley Police Department and Pickens Coroner’s Office are investigating.