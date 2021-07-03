Police called to Myrtle Beach hotel after adults fight over child’s $2 water gun

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police were called Thursday to a Myrtle Beach hotel after two adults were fighting over a child’s $2 water gun, according to a police report.

Police responded to the 2900 block of South Ocean Boulevard for an assault, which turned out to be two women arguing over a child’s $2 water gun, according to the report. A 48-year-old woman said a 28-year-old woman’s child broke her kid’s water gun and the 48-year-old wanted $2 for the damage.

The 48-year-old said she was hit in the head with the broken water gun and then hit the 28-year-old, according to the report. The 48-year-old said she couldn’t remember where she hit the 28-year-old.

The 28-year-old said she didn’t hit the 48-year-old and that no fight ever happened. She said she gave back the water gun, according to police.

Police couldn’t see injuries on either woman, and due to conflicting stories, no one was charged, according to the report.

Police did not specify if the 48-year-old received the $2 for the broken water gun.