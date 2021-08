Police are investigating after a juvenile was injured in a shooting on Gray St. in Anderson on Monday. (WSPA)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a juvenile injured in Anderson.

The shooting happened on Gray St. on Monday morning., according to Anderson Police. The investigation is ongoing and a suspect has not been identified at this time.

Details are limited, we’ll update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.