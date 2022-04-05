AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle operator Monday night.

Auburn Police have confirmed the incident and say the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened near Hamilton road and Ogletree Road. Police confirm Malzahn was driving the vehicle the motorcycle operator collided with. The motorcyclist was flown to trauma center in critical condition, but police say at last check the person is expected recover. We are unsure if Coach Malzahn suffered any injuries.

News 3 has reached out to officials at UCF where Malzahn is the current head coach to see if they will be releasing a statement.

A crash report should be completed by the end of business Tuesday. News 3 has requested a copy.