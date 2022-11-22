CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say the suspect behind a mass shooting at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. is dead.

It’s still unclear just how many people were killed or injured in the shooting, but police say there are multiple of both. A police spokesperson told WAVY’s Michelle Wolf that no more than 10 people have died.

Police are still going through the building and people are asked to steer clear. The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday. The Walmart supercenter was open to the public at the time.

There’s still a massive police response outside of the store, with more than 40 emergency vehicles outside. WAVY is still working to learn more.

WAVY’s crew is being kept away from getting near the store at the moment. Police are also urging the public to stay away. If you’re looking for information or for a loved one who works or was at the store, go to the Chesapeake Conference Center.

#UPDATE Just checked in with @ChesapeakePD at the Concention Center. @WAVY_News



– Staging area for family with resources

– Check in at front

– Police will give more info, details and specifics to immediate family

– Physical staging, NO PHONE LINE set up yet

– Chaplain here — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) November 23, 2022

Employees also gathered at the nearby Sam’s Club, where attendance was being taken. A night shift employee who spoke with WAVY’s Brett Hall said “thank goodness I showed up late.”

Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas, who represents that portion of Chesapeake, shared a statement on Tuesday night, saying “I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”

The ATF in Washington tweeted just after midnight that they were on the way to help Chesapeake PD in the investigation.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.