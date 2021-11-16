Postmortem exam confirms death of 2-year-old Alabama child ruled as homicide

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department released an update on the Opelika Death Investigation that occurred Friday, Nov. 12.

Opelika Police Detectives and Lee County Coroner’s Office opened an investigation on the death of a 2-year-old female.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science performed a postmortem examination that confirmed the child died from multiple blunt force trauma. The examination ruled the death as a homicide.

Yesterday, the names of the mother and a male acquaintance were released after the two were arrested in the murder of the two-year-old child.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information are asked to share information by one of the following: