Public hearing for downtown Greenville brewery raises noise and parking concerns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The future of former event space on Main Street in Greenville is up for debate. Those for and against the new project at the Old Cigar Warehouse building met Wednesday night to voice their concerns.

Dozens of people came to the public hearing on the West End.

“I’m more concerned now than I was before the meeting,” Dennis Wiese, who lives nearby, said.

“I’ve seen Greenville grow because of investors like this,” Amber Montoya, who lives in Greenville, said.

Both people for and against the new proposal from New Realm Brewing were in attendance.

“We should be relieved. We should be thankful we should be excited,” Montoya said.



“We are very concerned about playing amplified music four nights a week 50 feet from my bedroom,” Wiese said.

New Realm plans to host outdoor music, which was the main point of concern Wednesday night.

“That’s why we wanted to be able to do this to make sure we understood any concerns that people might have so that we could talk about it and make sure we’re working toward common ground,” CEO of New Realm Brewing Company Carey Falcone said.

The city said community input is necessary for any new business coming to a neighborhood.

“It’s finding that balance between ensuring people can have a good quality of life while still having a vibrant downtown,” city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

Those in favor of the project said New Realm came up with a solution to one problem already.

“They got the valet, they got the problem, and they came with a solution,” Montoya said.

But others said previous events outside of the space have been problematic.

“Those were unbearable you couldn’t hear yourself thank you couldn’t talk you couldn’t hear the TV,” Wiese said.

New Realm Brewing said it has hired a valet service to help with parking issues and is considering options like trees and fencing around the property to mitigate any noise issues.

People who live in a certain proximity of new business in the city will receive a notice in the mail. You can also view scheduled public hearings by heading to the city’s website.