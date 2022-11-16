ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A recruiter at a college fair in Rock Hill is accused of using a student’s contact information to send them explicit photos and exposing himself in a FaceTime call, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers were notified by a school counselor that there had been an incident involving a 17-year-old student at a local school.

Detectives said they learned that a student’s information was obtained by a college recruiter named Emanuel Jones during a college fair.

Police said Jones used the information to contact the student directly. Those communications became “increasingly sexual in nature.”

Detectives said Jones sent explicit pictures and made a FaceTime call where he was exposing himself to the student.

Jones was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.