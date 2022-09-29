GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Skeletal remains found Sunday in Georgetown have been identified as those of a missing 31-year-old man.

Searchers looking for Wesley Blake, 31, found the remains on Sunday covered in an area of dense vegetation near 130 Ridge St. that required access using utility vehicles, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said Thursday in a Facebook post.

Authorities have not yet determined how Blake died. Currently, his cause of death and manner of death are listed as unknown, Ridgeway’s Office said.

The remains were found after a two-day search by Georgetown police and members of Community United Effort, a group that helps local authorities find missing people. He had been missing since July 29 when he was last seen near the St. Francis Animal Center, Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway said a forensic anthropologist and a forensic odontologist identified the remains after they were photographed and removed from the scene and taken to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Officials also use “circumstantial evidence, physical evidence at the scene, medical records and the help of family” to identify the remains, Ridgeway said.

