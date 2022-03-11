SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The remains of a Greenwood soldier killed during World War II have been identified.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), 30-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Grady Canup was reported killed in action on November 14, 1944 during the Hürtgen Forest offensive in Germany.

Canup was assigned to Company C, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division.

Following the war, officials searched the area but were unable to recover or identify Canup’s remains and he was declared non-recoverable in December 1951.

A historian for the DPAA determined that remains found by a German forester in 1947 possibly belonged to Canup.

The unidentified remains, buried in the Ardennes American Cemetery, were disinterred and sent to a laboratory for examination.

Canup’s identification tag was also found in Hürtgen Forest in 2019 in the general area where the unidentified remains were recovered.

Scientists were able to identify the remains as those of Canup on January 26.

Canup is scheduled to be buried on April 10 in Anderson.