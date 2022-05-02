NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) is scheduled to tour the USS George Washington and speak directly with sailors on Tuesday.

Luria’s visit comes after news of multiple deaths, some of which were suicides, aboard the aircraft carrier in the past year. According to the U.S. Navy, three died from apparent suicide, one from suicide, one from health issues, one from post-COVID related complications, and one undetermined. Three deaths happened in less than a week’s span last month.

The Navy has opened an investigation into the USS George Washington’s culture and leadership in the wake of those deaths.

Luria, a Navy veteran herself, has previously said she would reach out to Navy leadership and urged officials to conduct on-the-job climate surveys. Last week, Luria sent a letter to Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday asking him to allow her to tour the ship. She also demanded answers.

During her tour Tuesday afternoon, Luria plans to speak with sailors about their concerns in the wake of their shipmates’ deaths.

Following the tour, Luria plans to hold a virtual press conference and speak to the media.

Military members can call the Military Crisis Line, which connects active-duty service members and veterans in crisis with Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential, toll-free hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visit http://www.militarycrisisline.net/, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255, Option 1), or text 838255.